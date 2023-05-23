John Deere enhances maneuverability with new compact wheel loader line

John Deere expanded its performance tier offerings with a shift from its L-Series to P-Tier for the 244, 324 and 344 compact wheel loader models. The company said this move addresses the enhanced maneuverability and stability demands of customers.

The new compact wheel loaders feature an auto-reversing fan option for sites with debris and dust and ride control in its base models, which the company said is an ideal option for long distances and hard surfaces.

Optional additional features include attachment assist controls, which include integrated electrical (three-pin) controls for attachments and combined creep control and throttle lock.

“As we continue to make the shift from past generation machines to our current generation of performance tiering models, we aim to keep the same features our customers know and trust on the L-Series models, with the added benefits of new productivity enhancements only available on the P-Tier machines,” said Luke Gribble, solutions marketing manager for John Deere.

The new P-Tier compact wheel loaders feature articulation plus, which enables rear-wheel steering to increase full-turn tipping load and improve maneuverability. The articulation plus steering system combines 30 degrees of standard articulation with an additional 10 degrees of rear-wheel steering. The system also provides operators with a full-turn tipping load.