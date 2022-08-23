John Deere introduces three G-tier compact wheel loaders

John Deere introduces its G-tier line of compact wheel loaders, which includes the 184 G-tier, 204 G-tier and 304 G-tier.

“As we learned from launching our performance tiering strategy on our utility loader lineup last year, customer’s needs are unique and they require personalized solutions to meet their diverse set of tasks,” said Luke Gribble, solutions marketing manager, John Deere Construction and Forestry Division. “That’s why we chose to expand our performance tiering strategy with the introduction of the G-tier compact wheel loader models. These machines are not only rugged, but they boast simple and intuitive machine controls that are a great fit for operators of all experience levels, while also offering options that promote operator comfort and productivity.”

The smaller 184 G-tier and 204 G-tier models aim to provide customers with a compact design to maneuver within the tightest areas while maintaining complete control of the machine. With an 8-foot canopy height and 5-foot 10-inch width, these machines are nimble enough to fit through smaller barn door openings or other smaller areas, making them an ideal solution for job sites of all sizes.

The 304 G-tier offers an increased machine size of 8 feet 8 inches tall and 6 feet 5 inches wide, and an increased travel speed of 18.6 mph.

G-tier models come standard with a limited slip differential, which automatically engages if one wheel loses traction, providing enhanced safety for the operator and the machine. Optional ride-control can be set to engage and disengage at certain speeds, reducing spillage from the bucket when traveling over rough terrain.

Canopy or enclosed configuration cabs are available in all new models. Additional features include an adjustable steering column, slip-resistant steps and an optional LED lighting package. Enhanced serviceability features such as ground-level service and increased capacity fuel tanks come with all G-tier models.

The new models will soon be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada.