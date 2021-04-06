John Deere intros compact machine with integrated grade control

John Deere has integrated SmartGrade, its proprietary grade control technology, into the 333G compact track loader.

The implementation of SmartGrade allows the fully integrated grade control technology to be available on compact equipment. John Deere said the SmartGrade 333G Compact Track Loader will expand the capabilities of customers working in site development, landscaping and more.

“Expanding the abilities of our equipment is at the forefront of our priorities,” said Luke Gribble, solutions marketing manager, John Deere Construction and Forestry. “By adding SmartGrade technology into the 333G Compact Track Loader, we are providing our customers with a machine fully integrated with grade control technology, helping them do more with less on the job.”

The SmartGrade 333G Compact Track Loader helps automatically complete grading tasks faster with fewer passes and less rework. The grade control system is fully integrated into the machine’s structures and software, delivering precise grading performance.

Also included on the 333G is DozerMode, a control solution that enables the EH joystick control system to function like a crawler dozer.

DozerMode is beneficial when operating the six-way dozer blade attachment that can both cut a grade and spread materials. The blade does not require tools to change between other attachments.