John Deere intros front-mount snowblower for compact utility tractors

John Deere added the new Frontier SB12F series front-mount snowblower. The SB12F Series is a heavy-duty front-mount snowblower that offers users durability, maneuverability and strong clearing capacity.

“Our customers are always seeking tough and reliable solutions to clear even the most difficult snow during peak winter months,” said Mark Davey, go-to-market manager for John Deere. “The new Frontier SB12F series snowblower pairs a tried-and-true front-mount design with cutting-edge features to help clear snow in record time, keeping operators safer and more productive all season long.”

The heavy-duty front-mount design of the SB12F series snowblower helps operators reduce fatigue and increase productivity, especially while maneuvering in tight spaces. The increased clearing capacity, hydraulic rotation capabilities and extra-durable steel skid shoes make the SB12F an ideal solution for those looking to tackle harsh weather conditions head-on. The front-mount design enables operators to perform snow removal jobs efficiently while focusing on what’s ahead.

Built to handle all types of snow removal jobs, 80 inches of clearing capacity on the SB12F helps operators move snow faster and in larger quantities. The hydraulic chute on the SB12F can rotate 245 degrees in base which increases placement accuracy while quickly and conveniently moving snow.

The SB12F’s adjustable and replaceable steel skid shoes, included in the base, can help prevent damage or injury from materials and objects being thrown on the job.