John Deere intros new midsize excavators

John Deere added the 135, 210, 245, 250, 300 and 345 models to its lineup of P-Tier midsize P-Tier excavators. The company also added model 200 to its G-Tier series.

“Every job site is different, and our customers want excavator options that can be personalized by performance, price and operator experience,” said Justin Steger, solutions marketing manager for John Deere construction and forestry. “Our newly expanded lineup of P- and G-Tier excavators, including the brand-new 200 G-Tier, provides machine solutions built for various applications and jobs to enhance profitability and efficiency.”

P-Tier models

The P-Tier excavator models boast advanced features such as improved front-joint durability. John Deere said the midsize models including the 135, 210, 245, 250, 300 and 345, promote better performance and operator stability. Grease points at the arm-tip for easy greasing, extended uptime and better torque retention at the clamp reduces the likelihood of the front hydraulic pipes moving, the company said. The redesigned boom-foot bushings offer enhanced durability for an extended machine life span.

200 G-Tier

The PowerTech 4.5-liter engine on the 200 G-Tier delivers optimal performance for operators of all skill levels. In addition, the easy-to-maintain, high-uptime exhaust filters help decrease downtime for service while the in-monitor adjustable flow and pressure auxiliary hydraulics can be easily controlled using the auxiliary function lever.

Through intuitive technology, the Powerwise Plus hydraulic-management system in 200 G-Tier delivers on-demand power. Precise pump flow meters the pilot controls, helping to provide reliable, fuel-efficient machine performance. With the push of a button on the joystick, operators can boost power and toggle on automatic boom-up and lifting functions. In addition, the optional hydraulic single pedal propel system moves the machine without having to articulate both hand levers and both foot pedals.

Two factory-installed high-pressure, high-flow auxiliary packages deliver additional hydraulic capability to power attachments. The ergonomically correct, short-throw pilot joysticks on the 200 G-Tier provide smooth, precise fingertip control with less movement or effort. Designed to accommodate different operators with the simple flip of a lever, the control pattern-change valve comes standard on the 200 G-Tier. Also standard on the 200 G-Tier is the pattern-control switch, which is accessible at ground level.

The lineup of John Deere G- and P-Tier excavators can be equipped with a full line of buckets. The new hydraulic coupler-ready option includes factory-installed hydraulic plumbing to the end of the arm, additional coupler controls integrated into a switch in the cab and a quick and efficient coupler installation capability.