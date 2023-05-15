John Deere offers performance upgrades to compact utility tractors

John Deere debuts its 2024 model-year upgrades on its lineup of 3R- and 4-Series compact utility tractors. The company also unveiled its latest 4-Series model, the 4075R compact utility tractor, designed for commercial snow removal and large-property management.

The updated 4R-, 4M- and 3R-Series machines feature a variety of improvements to tractor performance and operator experience, especially in heavy-duty work applications.

Built with heavy-duty applications in mind, the new 4075R compact utility tractor boasts a 75-horsepower engine and heavy-duty front axle. The 4075R, along with John Deere’s full lineup of model year 24 4R cab machines, offers an electrohydraulic (EH) rear hitch control, for simplified operation and precise control and repeatability during rear-implement applications. John Deere also offers packages designed specifically for snow application for the 4R cab.

John Deere said its latest 4-Series models include technology-ready capabilities such as integrating into the company’s Tractor Plus application.

The company’s model year 24 3R- and 4R-Series tractors and its heavy-duty 4M models feature LED headlights, LED work lights and an LED beacon light option for cab models. New for model year 24 include Bluetooth radio on the 3R- and 4R-Series cab models.