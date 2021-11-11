John Deere provides Honor Edition Gator UTVs to National Mall for Veteran’s Day

John Deere has partnered with the Trust for the National Mall to support events on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., including this month’s Veterans Day ceremonies commemorating the hard work and sacrifices of the men and women of the U.S. military.

Earlier this year, John Deere introduced the Gator XUV835M Honor Edition Utility Vehicle (Honor Gator), designed to pay tribute to military veterans. The company has provided three of these Honor Gators to be used by onsite staff throughout the ceremonies and one Honor Gator will remain with the National Mall as a donation to support future events.

“This Veterans Day, John Deere is reaffirming its commitment to the military and our veterans who have sacrificed so much to protect this country,” said Maureen McCormack, go-to-market manager, Gator Utility Vehicles. “Our support of the National Mall will help preserve some of the nation’s most important reminders of our past, while reaffirming our outlook on the future.”

The National Mall in Washington, D.C., spans more than 1,000 acres of treasured green space and features the iconic monuments and memorials that symbolize our nation and its democratic values. The Trust for the National Mall is a nonprofit philanthropic partner of the National Park Service dedicated to restoring, preserving and enriching and the National Mall.

“Veterans Day is an important time on the National Mall when we reflect on the immense sacrifices that the men and women in our nation’s military have made for our country,” said Catherine Townsend, president and CEO at The Trust for the National Mall. “The Trust for the National Mall is honored to have the continued support of John Deere in caring for America’s Front Yard and in keeping the nation’s most sacred and historic grounds in pristine condition for all to admire for years to come.”

Those interested in the Honor Gator can contact a local John Deere dealer to learn more or place an order. For more information about John Deere and its full line of Gator UV products, visit here.