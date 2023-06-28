John Deere teams with Ego to improve access to electric equipment offerings

John Deere enters a new partnership with Ego and parent company Chervon, a global provider to the outdoor power equipment (OPE) and power tool industries. The partnership enables John Deere to sell Ego-branded battery products through John Deere dealers.

“We seek to provide our customers with a broad range of tools, which will now include a battery ecosystem that can be extended into a variety of property care solutions,” said David Thorne, vice president of John Deere turf and compact utility business. “Partnering with a leading electric solutions brand, like Ego, to provide top-quality battery-powered equipment will propel both John Deere and Chervon into a stronger market position to serve our evolving customers.”

As part of this new agreement, John Deere and Ego will collaborate on future product development. Ego batteries are portable and can be used across more than 70 compatible products, which allows customers to use multiple products with the same battery system.