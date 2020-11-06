John Deere to debut digital experience for professional landscape contractors

On Monday, Nov. 9, John Deere will debut a digital experience for professional landscapers through its John Deere Virtual Pavilion. With features such as a 360-degree interactive product gallery, the John Deere Virtual Auditorium and live chat capability, the Virtual Pavilion offers an immersive experience to connect professional landscape professionals with the brand and explore its products and services.

“We are excited to launch this platform to provide a one-stop shop for professional landscaper contractors to explore our product offerings and connect with John Deere on a deeper level,” said Brad Silva, marketing communications manager, John Deere. “Much like the rest of the world, we’ve continued to pivot as more events are going digital, and the Virtual Platform addresses our customers’ needs for new ways to evaluate equipment and find solutions for their businesses.”

The 360-degree product gallery showcases the full range of John Deere commercial landscaping equipment. Once in the Virtual Pavilion, guests can engage with John Deere equipment in a new way by experiencing digital products in an interactive gallery. The self-navigated 360-degree display showcases equipment specs, key features and videos. Within the gallery, users will see seven different product categories, each driving to in-depth views and exclusive content about the equipment.

Users can also find exclusive experiences and materials when visiting the John Deere Virtual Auditorium. This virtual meeting space gives users access to on-demand videos and content curated exclusively for landscape professionals. Videos in the Virtual Pavilion include factory tours, product videos and messages from John Deere leadership.

The Virtual Pavilion also includes a live chat feature to connect users directly to John Deere representatives who can answer their product questions. This easy to navigate communication tool helps users make the most of their virtual John Deere experience. Users also can connect with their local dealer and schedule product demos through the platform.

When the John Deere Virtual Pavilion launches to the public on Nov. 9, the first 3,000 attendees to register to qualify for exclusive special event pricing will be eligible to receive a limited-edition John Deere hat.

To learn more about the Virtual Platform and sign up for a reminder when it opens to the public, visit JohnDeere.com/MowPro.