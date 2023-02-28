John Deere to showcase alternative power, new technology solutions at ConExpo

John Deere said it will display productivity solutions and alternative power options at the ConExpo-Con/Agg show.

Deere said it plans to display its E-Power machines with a hybrid solution. E-Drive machines feature an electrified drivetrain with an engine as the primary power source.

The company said its 145 X-Tier E-Power excavator concept, previously showcased at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show will also be on display. The battery-electric 244 X-Tier compact wheel loader will make its debut at the show.

Technology on display

The company also plans to showcase its latest technology offerings including advanced vision and object detection solutions, SmartWeigh, standard EZ Grade on P-Tier small dozers and a variety of other grade management and automation solutions.

John Deere said select models can be equipped with new vision and object detection technology. Object detection technology, paired with a high-resolution camera and a dedicated display, helps enhance the operator experience and increase situational awareness. In addition, John Deere will also offer vehicle trajectory overlays to show the vehicle’s reverse path and illustrate where the vehicle will move next.

John Deere will also highlight its advanced vision system which integrates two digital cameras on the side view mirror frames to provide increased visibility to the sides of the machine.

Also on display will be SmartDetect with Assist. SmartDetect combines cameras and machine learning to help give operators a better view. The system alerts operators when an object enters the machine’s projected travel path and provides unique detection alerts for people in the camera’s entire field of view.

John Deere said another technology solution on display at ConExpo-Con will be SmartWeigh, which is now available on the full lineup of P and X-Tier utility wheel loaders and will soon be available on the production-size P-Tier models. This payload weighing system delivers increased accuracy, dynamic weighing capabilities and ease of calibration. This solution will help operators hit loading targets and minimize material loss.

Also available at the ConExpo show will be 2D slope control technology, available on small dozers, which helps operators in maintaining flat and sloping grades by automatically controlling the blade to a desired slope.