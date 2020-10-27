John Deere upgrades Z900 zero-turn mowers

John Deere updated its Z900 Commercial ZTrak lineup for 2021, which includes machine enhancements, a new deck option and three new attachment offerings.

“It is important for us to provide our customers with the performance, durability and reliability that they expect from a John Deere machine,” said Ruben Peña, product manager, John Deere. “With these updates, we are further enhancing our outstanding ZTrak lineup, while also adding new options and offerings to meet the needs of our customers. These updates allow us to provide our customers with improved solutions that are designed to maximize job site efficiency.”

For 2021, all Z900 M and R series mowers come with spoked rims and cast iron spindles standard on all mower deck sizes. All Z900 machines, including the E, M and R series models, are now available with quick-release belt covers, simplifying machine maintenance.

Additionally, a 54-inch Mulch on Demand Mower Deck has been added as an option on the Z950M, providing a more powerful 27-hp mulching solution to power through tough conditions.

John Deere also introduced three new attachments for the Z900 ZTrak line, including a string trimmer rack, cargo tray and tool carrier. The string trimmer mount enables the operator to keep handheld string trimmers on the machine for easy access. With the cargo tray, operators can store up to 20 pounds of small, handheld items. Last, the tool carrier allows for standard yard tools, like a rake or a shovel to be carried on the mower.