JohnDow Industries unveils three fuel carry tanks designed for enhanced convenience and portability

JohnDow Industries, a manufacturer of portable fuel handling equipment, launches three fuel carry tanks: the 40-gallon gasoline carry tank, the 40-gallon diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) carry tank and the 58-gallon diesel carry tank.

Designed to fit in the bed of a pickup truck below the height of truck bed sides, these carry tanks offer a durable and portable refueling solution for a wide range of applications.

“We’ve received a lot of requests from our customers for a larger, portable gasoline tank to our fuel product line, so we are very excited to introduce these new carry tanks,” said Robert Christy, president of JohnDow Industries. “The new low-profile gas carry tank, along with the DEF carry tank and diesel carry tank, perfectly complement our line of fuel storage and transfer equipment, and I’m confident our customers will be excited about these new options.”

Key features of the carry tanks include:

Rugged construction: Crafted from high-quality linear polyethylene, ensuring longevity and resilience.

Easy-to-monitor fuel levels: Fuel level gauge indicates the amount of fuel available in the tank.

Efficient 12-volt transfer pump: Capable of delivering fuel at a rate of 10 gallons per minute.

Automatic dispensing nozzle: Equipped with a removable drip tray for clean and hassle-free refueling.

Enhanced portability: Forklift pockets and molded handles make moving the tank easy.

Secure transportation: Built-in recesses allow for safely securing tanks with ratchet straps during transport.

Lockable cover: Offers added protection and security for fuel contents.

Offers added protection and security for fuel contents. Gasoline model baffle: Internal baffle designed to prevent sloshing during transportation.

Brian Morgan, national sales manager for JohnDow Service Equipment, highlighted the popularity of their existing 106-gallon and 58-gallon carry tanks. “By introducing these low-profile options for diesel, gasoline, and especially the highly-requested DEF, we’re able to provide our customers with a wider range of solutions tailored to their specific operational needs.”