Join Jeffrey Scott’s 2024 peer group opportunities

Jeffrey Scott launched a new peer group for 2024, as part of his Leader’s Edge program. The peer group will take place March 4-6, 2024. Participants will also join a kickoff call in February via Zoom. Membership registration is open now and companies can receive a $1,000 discount by registering before Jan. 1.

“As a peer group we share resources, create collective knowledge and hold each other accountable for both the wins as well as supporting each other during the losses,” Scott said. “You are guaranteed to increase company profits, scalability of your business, professional development and more personal discretionary time.”

Landscape contractors who are focused on leadership development are encouraged to register. Scott says the peer groups serve as a place for business owners to purposefully and intentionally practice accountability without the day-to-day pressures at work. Learn more and register now.

