Join TrueWinds Consulting for Fred Haskett-penned blog

Knowledge is power and TrueWinds Consulting launched a weekly blog called “Fridays with Fred” featuring insights from Fred Haskett, TrueWinds co-founder. TrueWinds said this blog will assist green industry professionals in charting a course to success in business and personal endeavors.

“We want to offer specific and actionable education directly to lawn, landscape and tree care owners and their leadership teams,” Haskett said. “The Fridays with Fred blog will feature a variety of topics covering financial, operational, culture, sales and marketing.”

TrueWinds said the benefit of the blog is when owners and senior management team members share its industry-specific and targeted content with department heads and branch managers who can incorporate the information into their continuing education programs for crew supervisors/foreman, customer service, human resource and accounting staff.

Hasket draws upon his four decades as a senior operations leader and consultant for national and regional landscape and lawn care companies.

“The content is laser focused – not generic – and the topics that are covered are derived from proven in-the-field strategies,” Haskett said. “The information is actionable and will provide best practices that are applicable and scalable to organizations both big and small.”

The current blog library features the following topics: