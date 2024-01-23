Judy Guido teams with Connecticut Grounds Keepers Association for online workshop

The Connecticut Grounds Keepers Association (CGKA), in collaboration with Guido & Associates, will present a half-day online workshop on Feb. 13.

The event, led by industry consultant, Judy Guido, chairwoman of Guido & Associates, will offer tools and insights for business owners, managers and team leaders in the green industry. The workshop is designed to equip participants with the tips necessary for effective scaling of their companies. It combines Guido’s experience and successes with interactive and practical exercises.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Judith Guido for this workshop,” said Liam Ohlmann, executive director of the CGKA. “Her expertise in the green industry, coupled with our commitment to professional growth, will provide an unparalleled learning experience for our members and attendees.”

Key topics include market analysis, building blocks for growth, strategic development, team building, workforce development, strategic execution focusing on high-payoff activities and cash-flow and financial management.

To learn more and register, visit here.