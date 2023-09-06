Judy Guido to host webinar to help boost buy-in

Industry consultant Judy Guido will host a webinar on Sept. 12 from 2-3:30 p.m. on the four steps that transform vague ideas into concrete value propositions, differentiated strategies and successful products and services.

The session will help you create more value for your customers, company, community and yourself. Attendees will learn how to build internal support to ensure your voice is heard and to help you learn and grow while receiving credit for sharing a good idea that drives successful business.

In this session, you will learn:

Four steps that turn good ideas into great business ideas.

Three distinct types of hypotheses and how to create a good business proposition.

How to use business experiments, testing and learning cards to validate your ideas.

How to recognize if you should move forward with your idea or start over.

How to ensure your idea is heard by decision-makers.

Click here to learn more and to register. The webinar is free for AmericanHort members and $49 for non-members.