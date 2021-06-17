June 2021 LM EAB: How to keep culture more than just a buzzword

A common theme of our 2021 LM150 is getting companies to share how a strong culture helped them prosper in what was a strange year. As part of our 2021 LM150 coverage, we asked our Editorial Advisory Board:

How can landscape company owners ensure “culture” is more than a buzzword?

Landscape professionals

Richard Bare

Arbor-Nomics Turf

Norcross, Ga.

“You might preach honesty and integrity, but when you instruct your staff to tell clients that you are out when you are really there, all your preaching goes down the sliding board.”

Paul Fraynd

Sun Valley Landscaping

Omaha, Neb.

“Culture is a verb! You keep it alive with your daily actions, energy and how you handle the toughest decisions.”

Luke Henry

ProScape Lawn & Landscaping Services

Marion, Ohio

“To have a great company culture, core values and desired behaviors must be constantly discussed, from the top down.”

Jerry McKay

McKay Landscape Lighting

Omaha, Neb.

“Place someone in your office in charge of it and provide accountability. If left up to the owner, it may never get done.”

Bryan Stolz

Winterberry Landscape & Garden Center

Southington, Conn.

“Talking about your culture is one thing, but when you live it, people notice, and that’s what makes a culture real.”

Industry consultants

Marty Grunder

The Grow Group

Dayton, Ohio

“You ensure culture is more than a buzzword by using your core values as a compass that guides all decisions.”

Phil Harwood

Grow the Bench

Grand Rapids, Mich.

“Culture must be operationalized to become meaningful.”

Kevin Kehoe

3PG Consulting

Laguna, Calif.

“It starts with values in execution, not on some poster on the wall. It happens when those values are equally important to employees and customers.”