Juniper Landscape expands presence in Southeast Florida with latest move

No. 17 on the 2022 LM150 list, Juniper Landscaping expands its presence in Southeast Florida with the addition of Yohe’s Lawn Care & Landscape in Palm Beach, Fla. This is Juniper’s first branch in the Palm Beach market the company said.

“We are excited to partner with Brent Yohe to serve some of Florida’s most prestigious properties, increase our presence in Southeast Florida and serve additional clients in this growing market,” said Brandon Duke, CEO of Juniper. “Brent has built an outstanding business and we are excited to bring him and his talented team on to Juniper.”

Yohe founded the commercial and residential maintenance, enhancement and design/build operation 19 years ago and has 18 branches throughout Florida.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve customers in the Palm Beach market alongside Juniper; the company’s commitment to providing best-in-class landscaping services aligns well with the culture at Yohe’s,” he said.

Last year, Bregal Partners, a private equity firm with $1.25 billion in committed capital, invested in Juniper Landscaping.