Juniper Landscaping expands with first out of state acquisition

Juniper Landscaping, No 18 on the 2023 LM150 list of the top landscaping companies in the country, acquired Shooter and Lindsey, a leading landscaping maintenance and installation provider serving the greater Houston, Texas, market. Juniper said its partnership with Shooter and Lindsey represents its first acquisition outside of the state of Florida and brings the company to a total of 26 branch locations. Shooter and Lindsey’s president, Brian Schmitt, will remain a co-owner and continue to lead the branch with support from Juniper’s corporate team in Florida.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Juniper team to continue scaling our business in Houston and other Texas markets,” said Schmitt. “This partnership will allow us to take on additional maintenance accounts and larger landscape installation projects while continuing to provide the highest service quality to our existing clients. We are excited to also pursue additional acquisitions in our core markets with help from Juniper’s dedicated corporate development team and infrastructure.”

Founded in 1979, Shooter and Lindsey served the Greater Houston metropolitan area since 1990.

“Partnering with Shooter provides Juniper with an excellent opportunity to build a platform for further expansion across Texas,” said Brandon Duke, CEO of Juniper. “Brian has built an outstanding business and we are looking forward to welcoming his talented team to the Juniper family.”

The addition of Shooter and Lindsey comes after several moves by Juniper including the addition of Flawless Lawncare & Landscaping, Yohe’s Lawn Care & Landscape and an investment from Bregal Partners.