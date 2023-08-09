Juniper Landscaping grows in Sunshine State with latest acquisition

Juniper Landscaping, No. 18 on the 2023 LM150 list with $170 million in 2022 revenue, acquired Flawless Lawncare & Landscaping which expands its footprint on the east coast of Florida.

Owners Michael and Lisa Cram founded Flawless Lawncare & Landscaping in 2005. Flawless offers commercial maintenance, tree and lawn care in Brevard County.

“Partnering with Flawless gives Juniper an excellent opportunity to build its presence on Florida’s Space Coast,” said Brandon Duke, CEO of Juniper. “Michael and Lisa Cram have built a highly reputable maintenance business and we are excited to bring their talented team to the Juniper family.”

Juniper is a commercial landscaping platform that provides installation and maintenance services to homeowners’ associations, commercial, government, and a variety of other clients. Juniper has 25 branches located in Bonita Springs, Bradenton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Naples, Ocala, Orlando, Tampa, Venice and Vero Beach.