Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Juniper Landscaping grows in Sunshine State with latest acquisition

August 9, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
(Photo: shironosov/iStock / Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

Juniper Landscaping, No. 18 on the 2023 LM150 list with $170 million in 2022 revenue, acquired Flawless Lawncare & Landscaping which expands its footprint on the east coast of Florida.

Owners Michael and Lisa Cram founded Flawless Lawncare & Landscaping in 2005. Flawless offers commercial maintenance, tree and lawn care in Brevard County.

“Partnering with Flawless gives Juniper an excellent opportunity to build its presence on Florida’s Space Coast,” said Brandon Duke, CEO of Juniper. “Michael and Lisa Cram have built a highly reputable maintenance business and we are excited to bring their talented team to the Juniper family.”

Juniper is a commercial landscaping platform that provides installation and maintenance services to homeowners’ associations, commercial, government, and a variety of other clients. Juniper has 25 branches located in Bonita Springs, Bradenton, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Naples, Ocala, Orlando, Tampa, Venice and Vero Beach.

Related Articles

SunWorks enters Florida market with latest addition
HCI Equity Partners invests in Custom Lawn Care
Turf Masters Brands grows in South Florida with addition of One Two Tree
Davey Tree grows again with addition of Detroit-area company
This article is tagged with , and posted in Today's Green Industry News

Post a Comment