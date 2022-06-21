K-Rain’s new 14-station expansion module offers increased zone flexibility

K-Rain Manufacturing adds a 14-station expansion module for the Pro EX 2.0 modular irrigation controller. With these modules, K-Rain said contractors can add up to 28 zones.

“Contractors love the flexibility of being able to run 4, 8, 12, 14, 16, 22 or 28 zones from the Pro EX in their larger sprinkler systems,” said Greg Dougherty, sales director of North America for K-Rain.

Available as a Wi-Fi kit or Wi-Fi-enabled unit, the Pro EX 2.0 modular irrigation controller features a full program display, Weather IQ, seasonal adjust and buried valve locator. The sensor is also rain/freeze and flow sensor ready.