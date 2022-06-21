Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


K-Rain’s new 14-station expansion module offers increased zone flexibility

June 21, 2022 -  By
K-Rain Manufacturing's 14-station expansion module for the Pro EX 2.0 modular irrigation controller adds up to 28 zones. (Photo: K-Rain Manufacturing)

K-Rain Manufacturing adds a 14-station expansion module for the Pro EX 2.0 modular irrigation controller. With these modules, K-Rain said contractors can add up to 28 zones.

“Contractors love the flexibility of being able to run 4, 8, 12, 14, 16, 22 or 28 zones from the Pro EX in their larger sprinkler systems,” said Greg Dougherty, sales director of North America for K-Rain.

Available as a Wi-Fi kit or Wi-Fi-enabled unit, the Pro EX 2.0 modular irrigation controller features a full program display, Weather IQ, seasonal adjust and buried valve locator. The sensor is also rain/freeze and flow sensor ready.

