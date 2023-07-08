Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Kawasaki Engines adds 3-in-1 fuel treatment

July 8, 2023 -  By
Kawasaki Engines adds KTech 3-in-1 fuel treatment to its suite of oils, fuels, tune-up kits and accessories. Landscapers, contractors and others who use outdoor power equipment can purchase KTech 3-in-1 fuel treatment and other products through Kawasaki’s dealer network.

Kawasaki Engines' new 3-in-1 fuel treatment is designed for 2-cycle and 4-cycle engines. (Photo: Kawasaki Engines)

Designed to help protect 2- and 4-cycle gasoline engines and their fuel systems Kawasaki said the 3-in-1 fuel treatment helps eliminate harmful deposits and safeguards against ethanol-related performance issues. Kawasaki said this product is alcohol-free and formulated to keep both carbureted and EFI fuel systems clean and ready to perform.

KTech Fuel Treatment provides users with three key benefits:

  • Helps stabilize fuel for up to 24 months.
  • A specialized additive formula helps decompose and eliminate harmful deposits and keeps fuel fresh.
  • Safeguards and preserves metal parts against corrosion, rust, oxidation and other factors caused by moisture buildup.

