Kawasaki Engines adds 3-in-1 fuel treatment

Kawasaki Engines adds KTech 3-in-1 fuel treatment to its suite of oils, fuels, tune-up kits and accessories. Landscapers, contractors and others who use outdoor power equipment can purchase KTech 3-in-1 fuel treatment and other products through Kawasaki’s dealer network.

Designed to help protect 2- and 4-cycle gasoline engines and their fuel systems Kawasaki said the 3-in-1 fuel treatment helps eliminate harmful deposits and safeguards against ethanol-related performance issues. Kawasaki said this product is alcohol-free and formulated to keep both carbureted and EFI fuel systems clean and ready to perform.

KTech Fuel Treatment provides users with three key benefits: