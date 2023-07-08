Kawasaki Engines adds 3-in-1 fuel treatment
Kawasaki Engines adds KTech 3-in-1 fuel treatment to its suite of oils, fuels, tune-up kits and accessories. Landscapers, contractors and others who use outdoor power equipment can purchase KTech 3-in-1 fuel treatment and other products through Kawasaki’s dealer network.
Designed to help protect 2- and 4-cycle gasoline engines and their fuel systems Kawasaki said the 3-in-1 fuel treatment helps eliminate harmful deposits and safeguards against ethanol-related performance issues. Kawasaki said this product is alcohol-free and formulated to keep both carbureted and EFI fuel systems clean and ready to perform.
KTech Fuel Treatment provides users with three key benefits:
- Helps stabilize fuel for up to 24 months.
- A specialized additive formula helps decompose and eliminate harmful deposits and keeps fuel fresh.
- Safeguards and preserves metal parts against corrosion, rust, oxidation and other factors caused by moisture buildup.