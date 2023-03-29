Kawasaki recalls engines due to fire hazard

Kawasaki Engines said consumers should stop using mowers with the recalled engines and contact the company or dealer to schedule a free repair.

The recalled damage can occur on the engine’s high-pressure fuel line from contact with the fuel pump cover, causing a fuel leak that poses burn and fire hazards.

This recall involves Kawasaki engines used in riding mowers sold under the Ferris brand name with mower models IS 7002 2TR, ISX 8002 2TR and ISX 22002 2TR and under the Scag brand name with mower models Tiger Cat 11 and V­ Ride II. The recalled engines are model year 2018 through 2022 Kawasaki FT730V­ EFI series.

Kawasaki FT730V EFI is printed on the engine air filter cover. The engine model and serial number are located on the engine fan housing.

The company said only one fire and four reports of incidents involving leaks in the high-pressure fuel lines. For more information: https://kawasakienginesusa.com/support-resources/product-recall.