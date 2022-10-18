Kawasaki to launch new engine line at 2022 Equip Expo

Kawasaki will launch a new engine line at Equip Expo, in Lousville, Ky. The company will hold an unveiling of the new engine line on, Oct. 19, at 1p.m. EST. A press conference about the new engines will be held on, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. Both events will take place at Kawasaki’s indoor exhibit — booth No. 1064.

The Kawasaki indoor exhibit space will focus on the “customer journey”, according to the company, with three specific stations highlighted.

At the first station, visitors will progress through a timeline of Kawasaki’s engines, culminating with an all-new engine.

The next station will spotlight Kawasaki’s recent growth and evolution at its new manufacturing facility in Boonville, MO, which began production during summer 2022.

The third station will provide attendees an in-depth look at Kawasaki Engines’ line of fuels: KTECH Pre-Mixed 2-Cycle Fuel + Oil and KTECH Ethanol-Free 4-Cycle Fuel. These new formulations, developed to alleviate common problems for outdoor power equipment users, also feature various container sizes and new packaging.

Kawasaki’s outdoor exhibit — booth No. 7400D — will host an outdoor block party. The event will feature industry influencers Dirt Monkey & Brian’s Lawn Maintenance. Kawasaki says equipment from various manufacturers will be on hand and attendees can test their driving skills on a ride ‘n drive course with zero-turn and stand-on machines.