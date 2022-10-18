Kawasaki to launch new engine line at 2022 Equip Expo
Kawasaki will launch a new engine line at Equip Expo, in Lousville, Ky. The company will hold an unveiling of the new engine line on, Oct. 19, at 1p.m. EST. A press conference about the new engines will be held on, Oct. 20, at 11 a.m. Both events will take place at Kawasaki’s indoor exhibit — booth No. 1064.
The Kawasaki indoor exhibit space will focus on the “customer journey”, according to the company, with three specific stations highlighted.
- At the first station, visitors will progress through a timeline of Kawasaki’s engines, culminating with an all-new engine.
- The next station will spotlight Kawasaki’s recent growth and evolution at its new manufacturing facility in Boonville, MO, which began production during summer 2022.
- The third station will provide attendees an in-depth look at Kawasaki Engines’ line of fuels: KTECH Pre-Mixed 2-Cycle Fuel + Oil and KTECH Ethanol-Free 4-Cycle Fuel. These new formulations, developed to alleviate common problems for outdoor power equipment users, also feature various container sizes and new packaging.
Kawasaki’s outdoor exhibit — booth No. 7400D — will host an outdoor block party. The event will feature industry influencers Dirt Monkey & Brian’s Lawn Maintenance. Kawasaki says equipment from various manufacturers will be on hand and attendees can test their driving skills on a ride ‘n drive course with zero-turn and stand-on machines.