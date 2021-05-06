KEI expands into Green Bay with Landscape Associates partnership

Kujawa Enterprises Inc. (KEI), a Milwaukee market leader in commercial landscape services, teamed up with Landscape Associates of De Pere, expanding service offerings into the Green Bay and Fox Valley Region of Wisconsin.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Landscape Associates, founded in 1990 by Gerry Andrews, has built a solid reputation throughout the community as a preferred commercial and residential landscape management and construction services provider.

Andrews will continue to provide local leadership of the company alongside his existing management team.

“This partnership secures the future for Landscape Associates and our employees,” Andrews said. “We’re excited to see the great things that are ahead of us.”

KEI, family operated for 57 years, is a partner company of Sperber Landscape Cos. and is a full-service four-season landscape management contractor.

“Gerry has done a wonderful job building such a well-respected organization,” said KEI President, Chris Kujawa. “KEI is excited to bring together two excellent family-oriented Wisconsin companies and we are thrilled to become a part of the fabric of the Green Bay community.”

This latest announcement comes on the heels of last month’s news that Sperber partnered with Northern California giant, Cagwin & Dorward.