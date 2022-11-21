Kentucky-based Aphix receives investment from private equity firm

Aphix — a full-service commercial landscaping company that serves Louisville and Lexington, Ky., and Chatanooga, Tenn. — has partnered with Caltius Equity Partners (CEP), a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market companies.

“With the strong alignment between our cultures, we are thrilled to have CEP as our financial partner,” said Allen Sweeney, president and founder of Aphix. “Their deep knowledge of the facility services industry and experience helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses is an ideal combination as we move to the next phase of growth at Aphix.”

The company says the partnership will fund future growth and acquisitions.

“Aphix is a terrific fit for our investment thesis of targeting investments in recurring revenue services businesses to build a leading company in the fragmented landscaping services industry,” said Justin Benshoof, managing director of CEP.