Kichler adds smart control timer

Kichler Lighting‘s Smart Control Timer for outdoor landscape lighting, when paired with the Kichler Connects app, allows the user to digitally control landscape lighting with a smartphone, tablet or voice-controlled home devices like Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Users can create custom on/off schedules, sync multiple transformers and use one-step, preset scheduling for easy set-up.

The Smart Control Timer operates with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for cloud and location-based control, including astronomical scheduling, to align with the daylight savings hours and the changing seasons. Onboard memory can control lights, even if the Wi-Fi connection is interrupted.

The Smart Control Timer’s external antenna allows for long-range connectivity and control by extending the signal range from the transformer enclosure.

The timer works with Kichler’s Contractor Series, Plus Series and Pro Series transformers and can be controlled by multiple members of a household.