Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Kichler adds smart control timer

June 22, 2021 -  By
0 Comments

Kichler Lighting‘s Smart Control Timer for outdoor landscape lighting, when paired with the Kichler Connects app, allows the user to digitally control landscape lighting with a smartphone, tablet or voice-controlled home devices like Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Kichler's new Smart Control Timer for outdoor lighting can be paired with the company's Connects app. (Photo: Kichler Lighting)

Kichler’s Smart Control Timer for outdoor lighting can be paired with the company’s Connects app. (Photo: Kichler Lighting)

Users can create custom on/off schedules, sync multiple transformers and use one-step, preset scheduling for easy set-up.

The Smart Control Timer operates with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for cloud and location-based control, including astronomical scheduling, to align with the daylight savings hours and the changing seasons. Onboard memory can control lights, even if the Wi-Fi connection is interrupted.

The Smart Control Timer’s external antenna allows for long-range connectivity and control by extending the signal range from the transformer enclosure.

The timer works with Kichler’s Contractor Series, Plus Series and Pro Series transformers and can be controlled by multiple members of a household.

Related Articles

Lighting the way
People on the Move: Hirings and promotions from PBI-Gordon, Kichler Lighting and more
Companies in the News: Updates from Takeuchi-US, Case Construction and more
Kichler Lighting introduces customizable RLM solutions
This article is tagged with and posted in Design/Build+Installation

Post a Comment