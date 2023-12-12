Kichler Lighting expands exterior lighting collections

Kichler Lighting expands its exterior lighting collections with its latest releases. The company says its new offerings embrace luxe elements of both modern and updated traditional lifestyle trends.

“These collections cater to diverse tastes and preferences, giving builders, designers and homeowners several options that balance fine, elegant features with clean lines, while also answering the growing demand for larger scale fixtures,” said Greg Martin, Kichler’s creative director. “Not only do our refreshed looks boast on-trend designs, styles and finishes, but they expand our LED and Kichler Climates offerings.”

The Decorative Exterior Lighting collections include nine families, available in textured black or olde bronze finishes and varying sizes:

Mathus: Updates the traditional lantern style for a new, luxe look, according to Kichler. The Mathus Outdoor Wall Light includes thicker clear glass planes. Mathus is available in a range of sizes up to 30 inches tall.

Kroft: A classic silhouette and candelabra style. With full interior corner channels, the Kroft ensures water stays out while hiding the edge of its thicker clear glass panes. Kroft comes in a variety of sizes, including 24 inches tall.

Regence: The Regence outdoor wall light features thick, beveled clear glass and is offered in varying sizes, including a 26-inch tall option.

Branner: Strong, clean lines take center stage. Available in 24 inches tall and other varying sizes.

Brix: Kichler says this option features a ribbed jelly jar glass that provides a unique look and in true luxe industrial style. Part of Kichler Climates, Brix is engineered with a weather-resistant composite material to withstand the weather.

Hone: Inspired by Parisian style, the Hone Outdoor Wall Light encases its bulb in clear glass. Part of Kichler Climates, Hone features weather-resistant composite material.

Talman: With sleek lines, inverted cones and dual finishes, a geometric design is the foundation of the Talman outdoor wall light according to the company.

Nocar: The Nocar LED outdoor wall light features an ambient wall wash lighting effect and is available in a range of sizes up to 30 inches tall.

Camillo: The Camillo collection plays with textural elements and smooth finishes, creating depth and dimension. Its vertical louvers encase clear seeded glass.