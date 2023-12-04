Kichler Lighting unveils Smart Control Transformer to give users more flexibility

Kichler Lighting launched its Smart Control Transformer 300W. The smart transformer can be used alone or paired with Kichler’s Smart Control Timer and is compatible with other low-voltage landscape lighting and gives freedom to schedule and control lighting right from their smart device with the Kichler Connects app.

“Our Smart Control Transformer will let the customer’s voice do the work, illuminating their home from absolutely anywhere, whether they are using Amazon, Alexa or Google Home,” said Kichler’s Director of Landscape, Scott Pesta. “We give contractors and homeowners alike the freedom to monitor and program their landscape lighting right from the palm of their hand.”

The Smart Control Transformer provides the flexibility to design and schedule up to three separate lighting zones where customers can customize and control the landscape areas they want to illuminate. Users can also connect to multiple smart transformers and/or smart timers for more zoning options. Installers can monitor electrical load by zone and automatic fault detection through the Kichler Connects app.

“We are dedicated to providing practical, innovative and user-friendly landscape product solutions to our customers,” said Pesta. “Whether it’s for convenience, security or aesthetics, with the Smart Control Transformer, we’re making it easier for homeowners to light their exterior spaces based on their needs.”

The Smart Control Transformer uses Wi-Fi connectivity and astronomical timing functionality. Additional features include angled terminal blocks for easier wire connections, manual mode for easy contractor set-up and stainless-steel construction that is wet-rated for outdoor use.