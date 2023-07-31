Kioti expands mower offerings with the company’s first diesel-powered models

Kioti Tractor’s ZXD Series lineup consists of two models, the ZXD61 and ZXD71, and is the company’s first-ever diesel mowers. The ZXD Series is equipped with a 1.2L KIOTI diesel engine, dual fuel tanks with a combined capacity of 17 gallons and top speeds of 11 mph. Kioti designed the machines to tackle large terrains with ease and offer them in 61- and 72-inch deck sizes.

Durability

The ZXD Series features a 1.2L Kioti diesel engine with direct-drive transaxles. This allows the machine to be operable without the use of a drive belt. The ZXD61 and ZXD72 come with a heavy-duty frame, a shaft-driven reinforced 7-gauge fabricated steel deck and semi-pneumatic front casters, to create one of the heaviest machines in their class.

“I’m excited to bring our legendary diesel engines to our ZTR lineup,” said Steven Benedict, turf care product line manager. “The diesel mowers are designed like our tractors — hard-working, dependable and easy to use.”

Enhanced operator comfort

A premium rubber-isolated 3-inch suspension seat, paired with an articulating front axle, provides smooth operation over rough terrain. With the push of a pedal and turn of a dial, the hydraulic deck lift and height selector dial allow operators to quickly change and select the deck height. These features come standard on the new models.

Simplified service

Kioti designed most routine service items and major components featured in the ZXD61 and ZDX72 for easy access. Operators can access the top of the deck, fuel filter, pumps, motors and engine, allowing for quick fluid checks and top offs.

The new ZXD Series is available now at Kioti dealerships across the United States and Canada.