Kioti intros new models to its compact tractor lineup

Kioti Tractor adds CK20 and DK20 Series models to its compact tractor lineup, which incorporate new features for enhanced productivity, including integrated joystick controls, LED headlights and updated steel hoods.

A new integrated joystick and standard third-function controls assist with front-end loader work. The joystick enables the operator to perform all loader functions with a single lever, and when combined with the optional third-function valve kit and attachments, unlocks additional capabilities.

Optional features for the CK20SE Cab and DK20SE models include the RPM Raise feature. With this feature, operators can temporarily increase to maximum engine RPMs when lifting heavy loads, and return to the preset RPMs once completed.

Other features include new LED headlights and a new steel hood.

CK20 and CK20SE Series

Ranging from 25 to 40 horsepower, the CK20 Series includes the CK2620, CK2620 HST, CK3520, CK3520 HST, CK4020 and CK4020 HST models. The CK20 Series has power steering, wet multi-disc brakes and a joystick valve with third-function controls. An optional third-function valve kit is available to power front-mounted hydraulically actuated attachments.

The CK20SE Series ranges from 25 to 40 horsepower: CK2620SE HST Cab, CK3520SE, CK3520SE HST, CK3520SE HST Cab, CK4020SE, CK4020SE HST, CK4020HST Cab. The SE Series comes standard with dual remote hydraulic valves, tilt steering and joystick valves.

DK20 and DK20SE Series

Ranging from 40 to 55 horsepower, the DK20 Series offers comfort and durability for tough jobs.

The DK20 Series includes three models: DK4520, DK5020 and DK5520. A liquid-cooled, fuel-efficient, three-cylinder Kioti diesel engine powers each machine.

The new DK20SE models, ranging from 40 to 58 horsepower, feature the largest fuel tank capacity of the line at 12.7 gallons and reach a top speed of 18.45 mph. These models also feature heavy-duty hydrostatic transmissions with dual pedal operation. Operators can choose from DK4220SE HST, DK4220SE HST Cab, DK4720SE HST, DK4720SE HST Cab, DK5320SE HST, DK5320SE HST Cab, DK6020SE HST or DK6020SE HST Cab models.