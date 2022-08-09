Kioti releases five new mowers including stand-on ZTR

Kioti Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, expands its turf care offerings with five new zero-turn-radius (ZTR) mower models, including the company’s first-ever stand-on ZTRs.

Launching this summer, the ZXS Series includes two stand-on models. All five of the new models feature 24-hp Kawasaki engines combined with Hydro-Gear transmissions. Expanding Kioti’s seated ZTR offerings launched in 2019, three new additions to the company’s ZXC Series come equipped with premium commercial-grade features and are available now at select dealers

“We’re pleased to combine Kawasaki engines with our proven ZTR platform, while at the same time introducing an all-new stand-on architecture, launching exclusively with Kawasaki power plants,” said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Kioti Tractor division. These additions deliver customers five innovative mower models that offer the comfort they seek alongside the reliability their work demands.”

The ZXS Series is Kioti’s debut line of stand-on ZTR mowers and includes two models: the ZXS48 and ZXS54. Customers can choose from 48- or 54-inch fabricated, reinforced steel decks with standard notch blades and adjustable drive levers. Toolless removal of the operator pad reveals ample space and easy access to all serviceable components, such as transaxles, drive belt, battery and fuses for maintenance and upkeep.

“Delivering operators all-day comfort and reliable performance, Kioti’s ZXS Series was designed with our end-users’ needs top-of-mind,” Kim said

Joining Kioti’s ZXC Series are three seated models: the ZXC48 LT, ZXC54 LT and ZXC60 LT. These premium commercial-grade mowers come with a 12.5-gallon fuel capacity, requiring less frequent refueling and allowing for more uptime on the job, according to the company.

All ZXC models accommodate users of all statures with adjustable seats and drive lever positioning. Operators can choose from 48-, 54- or 60-inch mower decks, each with a fabricated, reinforced 10-gauge steel deck and standard notch blades.