Kioti to add tractors, utility vehicle and compact construction equipment

Kioti Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, unveiled its lineup of all-new products slated to hit the market this year. New products include the NS Series of tractors, K9 2400 cab utility vehicle, CX2510H cab tractor, field-option cab for the CS20 series tractors and a line of grapples. The company said it plans to enter the compact construction market, with a compact track loader and skid-steer currently in development.

The new offerings were first revealed at Kioti’s annual dealer meeting, held virtually and attended by dealers and distributors across the U.S., Canada and Europe.

“The broad array of new products Kioti has introduced for 2021 continues to show the company’s drive to diversify product lines to support customer demands,” said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Kioti Tractor Division. “Kioti is proud to announce significant investments in our personnel and operational capacity, as well as massive infrastructure updates, to continue the momentum we generated in 2020. The company is rapidly scaling up to match demand, and is maintaining the superior customer experience we’re known for. We’re eager to continue this ferocious growth and success with all-new additions to the Kioti product lineup coming to dealers and customers in the year ahead.”

New Products

The all-new NS Series of Kioti tractors was designed to meet the needs of value-conscious customers who require a powerful tractor and larger platform. The series will include five models, with engines ranging from 45- to 58-hp. All models will feature high-capacity hydraulics and power steering, with the option for a synchro shuttle or HST transmission. NS Series tractors feature both an adjustable three-point hitch and an independent PTO with auto and manual selections.

The latest addition to Kioti’s K9 utility vehicle series, the all-new K9 2400 Cab will offer an audio system with speakers, air conditioning, heat and defrost, a tilt-opening windshield and four-wheel drive. The UTV will also offer advancements to reduce vibration and noise in addition to a redesigned CVT with engine braking capabilities.

Joining the CX Series tractor lineup, the CX2510 CH model will feature a 24.5-hp engine, heated and cooled factory cabin, cruise control and power steering. Operators will find comfort in the tractor’s open platform design, plus convenience in its rear PTO with an adjustable three-point hitch.

The brand-new CS20 Series field option cab will be available as an accessory to CS20 Series tractors. The cab will come standard with a heater, defrost, front working lamps and wiper, with optional add-ons including a Bluetooth audio player, beacon kit and floor mat.

Kioti also launched a new line of grapple attachments. The initial grapple offering consists of both compact and standard duty rake grapples, with three different models in each ranging from 48 to 72 inches, and weights ranging from 198 to 476 pounds. The grapples are made of AR400 steel and built for tasks of all sizes.

Kioti also launches the company’s first compact construction products, a skid-steer and compact track loader, currently in development. Both machines will be designed, engineered and manufactured by Kioti’s parent company, Daedong. They will both also include a Kioti engine and powertrain.