Kioti Tractor adds new cab model, grapple rakes

The CX2510 HST Cab model adds an operator-friendly, air-conditioned option to Kioti Tractor’s CX series lineup. The new model also includes tilt steering, an illuminated dashboard and an adjustable premium suspension seat with dual armrests.

The new tractor features a 24.5-hp Kioti engine and an adjustable right-side lift rod and top link. Its dual-pedal hydrostatic transmission delivers power smoothly with cruise control to reduce operator fatigue.

Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA Inc. Kioti Tractor Division, says the cab tractor and other new implements “will empower landowners to make the most of their property throughout the year.”

In addition to the new tractor, Kioti released three compact and three standard-duty grapple rake models. Widths range from 48- to 72-inches and jaw openings between 30- and 41-inches. Each model is made with AR400 steel teeth, allowing operators to grasp, lift and move debris. Weights range from 216 to 476 pounds.