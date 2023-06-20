Kioti unveils cab model with climate control to help users combat weather

Kioti Tractor unveils the K9 2400 cab model. The new model is part of the company’s utility vehicle lineup.

The K9 2400 has a climate-controlled cab, which allows operators to combat the weather and also features enhanced ergonomics and more storage.

“We’ve kept our customers’ needs top of mind with each addition to our UTV lineup,” said Steven Benedict, turf care product line manager for Kioti Tractor. “You see this most recently with the introduction of the K9 2400 Cab, which prioritizes comfort and durability.”

The cab model is speed-sensitive, has electric power steel and includes a redesigned CVT that utilizes engine braking. The model offers ground speeds up to 31 mph and a 24-horsepower, three-cylinder, Kioti diesel engine with a 1,750-pound payload capacity. In addition, it has a 1,300-pound towing capacity.

The cab model is offered in two- or four-wheel-drive options.