KJ Ketterling Enterprises adds new irrigation products

KJ Ketterling Enterprises added the Kap-It+, Kap-It + Riser and K-It Wire connector to its line of irrigation products.

The K-It wire connector is a wire splice. Powered by Melni’s Western Splice Technology, the K-It Wire Connector takes one-two wires per side and twists them together around a conductive axis creating a solid connection between the wires. The housing is filled with dielectric grease to maintain a waterproof environment for the connection to avoid corrosion in wet or damp locations. KJ Ketterling Enterprises says K-It Wire Connector does not need tools for a connector and can be wire to wire, braided to copper, or braided to braided and used with wire gauges 18 to 22 AWG.

The company’s Kap-It + includes all the best parts and functionality of the original Kap-It, but with some added features that allow users to maximize water pressure to 40 PSI across all heads, a pressure regulator for better adaptability to state requirements, a nozzle guard to protect nozzles for longer periods and a built-in 2-inch stem 40 PSI regulator. The Kap-It+ will be sold in two packs and 10 packs. The Kap-It + Riser will be sold separately as a five-pack.