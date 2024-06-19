Konik Heavy Duty Products introduces trailer underride guard

Konik Heavy Duty Products released a folding underride guard certified to meet the new FMVSS223 standard going into effect in July. The guard is designed specifically for applications where truck-mounted forklifts (TMFL) are used. This advanced rear impact guard features installation options for both bolt-on and weld-on applications. The design includes folding ends that lock in place, ensuring seamless forklift mounting, according to the company.

“Our commitment to safety and efficiency is reflected in this design, which combines compliance with FMVSS223 standards and the practical functionality required for modern logistics and transportation operations for both OEM and aftermarket applications,” said Paul Isaacs, vice president, Konik Heavy Duty Products.

The new bumper meets all the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 223 when properly installed, providing enhanced protection and compliance for commercial vehicles. Furthermore, this guard has been tested and certified for both bolt-on and weld-on applications of vocational flatbed trailers.

This guard will be included in all trailer kits and can also be purchased as a standalone product.

Key features include: