Kress Commercial: 60V 35 N Commercial Backpack Blower
The only cordless blower solution for professional use on the market. Extreme power and a very low sound level deliver the performance of gas without the noise. With Kress silent technology, there is no issue disturbing customers and bystanders, or even having a conversation with a coworker. With a revolutionary battery and charging system, there are no concerns of being short on power for landscapes that require extensive clean-up. An ergonomic, adjustable and air permeable backpack design improves comfort and lessens fatigue. With an IPX4 waterproof design, the Kress commercial blower will address your landscaping needs no matter the weather.