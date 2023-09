Kress Commercial 60V Lawn Edger

The Kress Commercial Lawn Edger delivers power equivalent to the 30cc gas-power range. With a contoured blade guard and front gunning sight, operators can achieve accurate edging even in the roughest conditions. Fueled by the Kress 8-minute CyberSystem™, the Kress Commercial Lawn Edger answers the call for pros looking to transition from gas to battery.

