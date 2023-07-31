Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Kress launches line of battery-powered equipment with independent dealerships across North America

July 31, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Kress's lineup of commercial landscape equipment feature a new battery system and technology. (Photo: Kress)

Kress’s lineup of commercial landscape equipment features a new battery system and technology. (Photo: Kress)

Kress equipment is now available at select dealerships across the United States and Canada. Kress’s set of tools is powered by an 8-minute CyberSystem battery platform.

The batteries, called CyberPacks, offer a fast-charging solution, which can fully charge a 4Ah or 11Ah CyberPack in eight minutes. According to the company, Kress batteries have 10 times the life cycle compared to standard lithium-ion batteries.

Kress tools feature an IPX4 rating on all tools and an IPX5 rating on commercial batteries that improve flexibility for users on wet-weather days. The Kress Commercial line of outdoor power equipment consists of:

• Commercial 60V 35N backpack blower
• Commercial 60V 16.5-inch line trimmer
• Commercial 60V 7 7/8-inch lawn edger
• Commercial 60V 21-inch self-propelled lawn mower
• Commercial 60V 25-inch hedge trimmer
• Commercial 60V 16-inch chainsaw

A three-year warranty backs all Kress Commercial equipment and the Kress Commercial CyberTank and all CyberPacks are covered for up to 6 years.

