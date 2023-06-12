Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Kress Mission RTKn Mowers

June 12, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Kress

Photo: Kress

Using Kress’s proprietary RTKnetwork and advanced Mowing Action Plan (MAP) technology, Mission mowers require no boundary wire or on-site antenna installation to systematically mow multizone properties with centimeter-level precision. With five models to choose from and mowing ranges from three-quarters to nine acres, the entire line of Kress robotic mowers supports a Regenerative Brake System (RBS™) which converts kinetic energy into stored power for increased battery life and longer runtimes. Additionally, the mowers have an IPX5-rated washable underbody and an Obstacle Avoidance System (OAS) unlike any robot mower on the market.

Visit Kress.com to learn more.

Related Articles

Weathermatic: Walk-Site is BACK with the SmartLink App
FX Luminaire: Exa Collection
Nufarm: Celero® Herbicide, Q-Ball™ Herbicide, and Quincept® Herbicide
Gravely Pro-Turn® 100
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment