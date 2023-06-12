Kress Mission RTKn Mowers

Using Kress’s proprietary RTKn network and advanced Mowing Action Plan (MAP) technology, Mission mowers require no boundary wire or on-site antenna installation to systematically mow multizone properties with centimeter-level precision. With five models to choose from and mowing ranges from three-quarters to nine acres, the entire line of Kress robotic mowers supports a Regenerative Brake System (RBS™) which converts kinetic energy into stored power for increased battery life and longer runtimes. Additionally, the mowers have an IPX5-rated washable underbody and an Obstacle Avoidance System (OAS) unlike any robot mower on the market.

