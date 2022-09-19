Kress unveils new battery system for professional outdoor power equipment

Kress unveiled its new line of professional outdoor power equipment which is powered by its exclusive cordless battery technology. According to the company, the equipment is specifically designed for commercial lawn care professionals.

“Our new Kress battery technology will ignite a dramatic shift in the professional outdoor power equipment industry,” says Don Gao, chairman and CEO of Positec Group, the parent company of Kress. “The revolutionary, new Kress battery charges to 80 percent capacity in only five minutes, provides 10 times more re-charges than current lithium-ion batteries and produces the power and performance that meets or exceeds that of comparable combustion gas engines.”

The Kress battery technology explained

The new commercial Kress eight-minute Cybersystem battery platform features both 4Ah and 11Ah battery packs with the ability to recharge each 60v battery pack to 100 percent charge in only 8 minutes or 80 percent charge in 5 minutes, according to the company.

According to the company, other features include:

Each 60v Cyberpack battery is capable to produce up to twice the power output of standard lithium-ion batteries.

Equipment will make less noise and produce zero harmful emissions.

Extended battery life supports multiple recharges per day to reduce the cost of replacement battery packs over the life of the equipment.

The new battery platform will power a full line of Kress professional outdoor equipment that includes commercial-grade backpack and handheld blowers, grass trimmers, edgers, chainsaws and hedge trimmers, as well as heavy-duty walk-behind commercial mowers.