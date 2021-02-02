Kubota adds new compact track loader

Kubota Tractor Corp. unveiled the newest member of its compact track loader line: the SVL97-2.

The SVL97-2 offers increased productivity coupled with power. The new SVL97-2 will replace the SVL95-2s and will be available at Kubota dealerships this month.

“Kubota’s new SVL97-2 sets the bar for our compact track loader line with standard equipped telematics, a rearview camera, lockable DEF door and a newly redesigned DEF System,” said Patrick Baker, Kubota construction equipment product manager. “Our SVL line has been a core product offering within the construction equipment marketplace, and the enhancements available on this unit keep Kubota at the top of its game.”

The new SVL97-2 boasts a 96-hp engine with a rated operating capacity of 3,200 pounds (at 35 percent tipping load). The track loader offers 7,961 pounds of breakout force and a 3.4-foot reach at max height. Plus, the new SVL97-2 comes standard with telematics, the ability to monitor the machine’s health and location. The standard rearview camera can be set to display constantly or only when the machine is moving in reverse, allowing for better rear visibility. Optional front LED work lights are available.

Key improvements to the unit include a significantly improved DEF system. The DEF system has been reengineered to ensure long-term reliability and productivity, according to the company.

Kubota also improved the sealing of the cab, reducing the amount of dust, water and debris entering the operating space. This upgrade will give end users a cleaner and more efficient work environment.