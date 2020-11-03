Kubota adds to compact tractor line

Kubota Tractor Corp. launched the new L60LE Series.

Including last year’s L3560HSTC-LE, the L60LE Series offers a total of four models: two cab models and two ROPS models, ranging from 37 to 42 gross hp.

“We found that many of our customers were looking for tractors that would provide the level of quality, comfort and entry-level affordability the L3560HSTC-LE offered, but needed either a little bit more horsepower or in a ROPS version,” said Kelcey Richardson, Kubota product manager. “The L60LE series is designed to provide maximum performance for every operator, no matter the experience level, in a wide variety of applications.”

Kubota’s new L60LE Series is comprised of the L3560LE and the larger framed L4060LE, each with cab and ROPS models. It is built with a heavy-duty large chassis, all-metal hood and fenders and equipped with a Kubota-built diesel engine. Kubota’s electronic HST Plus Transmission comes standard on all models.

Other performance features include a heavy-duty, three-point hitch with a lift capacity of 2,646 pounds (24 inches behind the pin) on the L3560LE and 2,760 pounds (24 inches behind the pin) on the L4060LE. Additionally, with available options for the LA555 or LA805 front loader, the L60LE Series has a loader lift capacity of up to 1,715 pounds (at pivot pin) and a front loader maximum lift height of up to 105 inches (at pivot pin).

With the full-flat deck and a quick attach/detach mounting system, the backhoes deliver optimal legroom for maximum operator comfort. A mid-PTO option can also be used with a variety of performance-matched, front-mounted snow removal implements. Last, the L60LE Series can be equipped with a full line of performance-matched implements and attachments from Land Pride.

The new series includes a larger chassis size, low engine noise, high-performance HST Plus transmission, smooth loader operation and spacious operator platform. To further customize the tractor, Kubota offers a wide variety of tire tread types and sizes. Turf tires are designed for mowing with minimal ground disruption, and industrial tires are designed for loader work requiring a more everyday-use style tread.

The new L60LE tractors boast a wide range of ergonomically designed comfort features and functions to reduce fatigue and maintain productivity. Standard features for both cab and ROPS models include a wide, spacious operator area and standard deluxe suspension seat with swivel feature, as well as standard tilt steering, electric PTO switch, full-flat deck with rubber floor mat, wide step, cup holder, full open hood and ground-level fuel tank fill.

All cab models come standard with the wide, deluxe Grand L cab with heater and A/C. Many optional features are available to outfit the tractor to meet exact customer needs. Optional accessories include an air-ride seat, ROPs canopies, front weights, rear hydraulic remote valves and more.