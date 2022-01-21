Kubota adds two excavators to lineup

Kubota has added two new excavators to its lineup — the K008-5 conventional tail swing excavator and the U10-5 minimal tail swing excavator. The K008-5 will replace the -3 model with various upgrades and the U10-5 takes a spot in the U Series minimal tail swing lineup. Both models will be available at authorized Kubota dealerships in early spring.

“Our new excavators are ideal for tight, confined spaces, and with the U10-5 being a minimal tail swing model and both excavators featuring retractable tracks, they are ready to work in even the narrowest spaces on the job site,” said Patrick Baker, Kubota construction equipment product manager. “With the new K008-5 and U10-5, we now have a broad offering of 13 compact excavator models across the 1-to-8-ton weight classes, and now feature more flexibility among the conventional and minimal tail swing lines.”

The K008-5 and U10-5 offer easy, single-level maneuverability with hydraulic adjustable track widths that quickly contract to fit through tight spaces easily such as doorways, fence gates and more. The K008-5 tracks adjust down to 2 feet, 4 inches and the U10-5 contracts to 2 feet, 6 inches. When the operator wants to widen the tracks, the tracks widen to 2 feet, 10 inches and 3 feet, 3 inches, respectively.

“The U10-5 is Kubota’s answer to the rental or professional customer, for example, who requires a compact excavator in the 0–1-ton range, but in a more compact frame with a minimal tail swing to be more nimble and agile than ever before for both residential and commercial work,” Baker added. “The U10-5 provides superior flexibility when working in tight spaces with a very minimal overhang at 0.6 of an inch over the tracks, ensuring excellent balance, stability, and fast operation. It truly is the ideal model for working in compact spaces.”

Both compact excavators feature wide working and digging ranges. The K008-5 has a working range that includes a digging depth of 5-feet, 8 inches, and a bucket breakout force of 2,205 lbs. The U10-5 extends to a 5-foot, 11-inch digging depth with a bucket breakout force of 2,337 lbs. The U10-5 offers the same side lever joystick operational controls found on the other larger Kubota excavator offerings, with consistent joystick digging controls. Both models offer hose-free boom lines because the hydraulic hoses are hidden and protected inside the boom.

Additional features on the new models include: