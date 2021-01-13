Kubota adds two models to zero-turn mower line

Ahead of its virtual Turf Talk event on Jan. 14, Kubota Tractor Corporation announced the addition of two new models – the Z412 and Z422 – to its Z400 Series zero-turn mower line, designed for commercial landscapers looking for a professional finish. The product introductions round out the Z400 Series, which now includes four models and an array of mower deck sizes and options. Kubota updated components and features across the entire Z400 Series to further improve the performance, durability and comfort.

“When we introduced the Z400 Series, it was our response to the market’s demand for a commercial mower with features and performance professional landscapers care about at an attractive price,” said Tom Vachal, Kubota senior turf product manager. “The new models build on the already impressive set of features and add more to enhance the overall comfort and mowing experience of the machines. We’re proud to say we’ve made improvements to an already impressive, affordable line of mowers, with nominal increases in cost.”

The Z400 Series is now comprised of four models, the Z411KW and Z412KW with 48-inch decks, and the Z421KW and Z422KW available with 54- or 60-inch decks. All models are powered by Kawasaki gasoline engines. The new Z412 and Z422 models feature notable comfort upgrades. New 6.5-inch-wide smooth pneumatic front caster tires minimize impact to turf. New models are also equipped with an adjustable suspension seat with 3 inches of travel to reduce operator fatigue. Features like wide 24-inch rear tires, cupholders, wide operator stations, ergonomic controls and 12-volt charging ports come standard across the entire series.

All Z400 Series models are equipped with an exclusive Hydro-Gear ZT-3600 transmission, built for durability and ease of maintenance. A 24-horsepower Kawasaki gasoline engine powers the Z422KW, while a 22-horsepower Kawasaki engine powers the Z412KW, and all models come equipped with a 6.8-gallon fuel tank. The Z400 series is backed by Kubota’s unlimited hour two-year commercial warranty.