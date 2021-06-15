Kubota attachments available for stand-on loader

Kubota Tractor Corp.’s latest attachments are available for its recently released SCL1000 stand-on track loader. The loader’s wide tracks, narrow body and 1,000 lb. rated operating capacity (ROC) meet the demands of landscape contractors and rental yards. The attachment package adds compact buckets, trenchers, pallet forks, a compact mount for breakers and a skid auger or power rake offerings to the SCL1000.

Kubota Construction Equipment Product Operations Manager Tim Boulds said, “These attachments will further (the loader’s) capabilities to meet a multitude of contractor demands and applications.”

New compact attachments include: