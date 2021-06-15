Kubota attachments available for stand-on loader
Kubota Tractor Corp.’s latest attachments are available for its recently released SCL1000 stand-on track loader. The loader’s wide tracks, narrow body and 1,000 lb. rated operating capacity (ROC) meet the demands of landscape contractors and rental yards. The attachment package adds compact buckets, trenchers, pallet forks, a compact mount for breakers and a skid auger or power rake offerings to the SCL1000.
Kubota Construction Equipment Product Operations Manager Tim Boulds said, “These attachments will further (the loader’s) capabilities to meet a multitude of contractor demands and applications.”
New compact attachments include:
- Buckets — CL136L, CL142L, CL236L and CL242L are standard 36-inch or 42-inch bucket options and available with bare edge, bolt-on edge or bolt-on teeth. CL148H and CL248H high-capacity options offer 48-inch bucket options with bare edge, bolt-on edge or bolt-on teeth.
- Pallet forks — CPF12 pallets fork come in 36-inch and 42-inch lengths. Forks have a 1,200 lb. capacity, Category II hitch and spill guard. CPF12 has an adjustable fork width and spring-loaded toggle to lock it in place.
- Power rake —CSR10 has a 48-inch working width and Category II hitch. Its center pivot allows narrow width access. Side plates can be added to angle the CSR10, easing seedbed prep.
- Trencher — CTR is available with 30-inch, 36-inch and 48-inch trenching depths and ranges in chain widths from 4 to 10 inches.
- Skid auger — CSA10 has a pendulum mount and a reversible gearbox with a 2-inch hex output shaft to attach to augers.
- Mount for breakers — Mount for BR360 and BR460 breakers for efficiency.