Kubota debuts compact track loader line with upgrades to performance, operator comfort

Kubota Tractor Corp.’s new SVL75-3 replaces the SVL75-2 with a range of performance, comfort and productivity features and will be available at authorized Kubota dealerships beginning in May.

“The new SVL75-3 really raises the bar for Kubota’s compact track loader line with the introduction of the first model in the -3 series,” said Jerry Corder, Kubota product manager for construction equipment. “With a wide range of performance and functionality improvements over its predecessor and standard technology features included in the cab, operators are going to work faster and more efficiently on the job site.”

Increased performance

Kubota’s new SVL75-3 is powered by a 74.3 hp Kubota engine with higher maximum torque. With a working range that includes a rated operating capacity of 2,490 pounds at 35 percent or 3,557 pounds at 50 percent. The SVL75-3 features 6,191 pounds of breakout force and a hinge pin height of 122.7 inches.

The SVL75-3’s hydraulic system features an advanced multifunction valve (AMV) to help ensure smooth movement of all hydraulic functions when operated simultaneously, which allows operators to run the auxiliary hydraulics, bucket and loader arm functions at the same time with a lower risk of stalling. The electronic travel torque management system constantly monitors the load of the machine to optimally control hydraulic pump output according to the load, reducing engine stalls.

Updated travel features include faster two-speed travel and the advanced auto downshift system automatically downshifts from high to low gear while making turns, immediately providing the maximum amount of torque needed when exiting a turn. Operators can change their travel response sensitivity with the choice of three track response settings: mild, normal and quick.

In-cab advanced technology features

The SVL75-3 is equipped with Kubota’s new one-piece sealed cab that helps prevent dirt, dust, rain and debris from entering the operator space while also reducing noise levels. Operators step into a wide cab entrance through a sliding front door that can be opened regardless of the position of the bucket or loader arms and machine operation is possible with the door open. Other features include front and rear LED work lights and a large upper windshield.

A new 7-inch color LCD touch panel with a jog dial comes standard in the SVL75-3 and is conveniently positioned to the front right of the operator for easy visibility and fast access. The LCD panel gives operators access to a wide range of functions and vital information, such as battery charge, hydraulic oil and coolant temperature, auxiliary mode and fuel level and is where the standard rear-view camera is displayed. Additional features include a keyless engine start, with the ability to save up to 51 user passcodes, and a new integrated Bluetooth radio that provides seamless streaming and hands-free calling, available in closed cab models only.

Easy maintenance

When it is time to service the SVL75-3, easy access to the engine compartment, battery and fluid filters make maintenance easier. At the same time, the radiator and oil cooler are conveniently located on top of the engine compartment. An optional reversing fan helps to keep the radiator intake free of dust and debris to ensure optimal airflow. The one-piece sealed cabin can be tilted up 56.5 inches without lifting the boom.