Kubota introduces upgraded KX080-5 to its excavator lineup

Kubota Tractor Corp. launched the KX080-5 compact excavator designed to replace the company’s KX080-4 with performance, utility and comfort upgrades.

“With the new KX080-5, customers are getting Kubota’s biggest and most powerful excavator in our lineup,” said Bill Holton, Kubota product manager, construction equipment. “When a customer walks into a Kubota dealership looking for our top-of-the-line model, the KX080-5 will give them all the power, performance and premium operator experience features that come standard, like the air suspension seat, seven-inch LCD monitor and keyless start, without having to add any upgrades.”

The new model is equipped with a 66.6-horsepower Kubota engine and includes a digging depth of 15 feet, 1.1 inches, a maximum dumping height of 17 feet 2.7 inches and a bucket breakout force of 14,660 lbs. The 2-pump load-sensing system improves the overall smoothness of operation when using attachments, allowing operators to perform simultaneous tasks. Additionally, the auto-shift system enables automatic travel shift from high to low depending on traction effort and terrain.

The interior of the new KX080-5 boasts a spacious cab, designed for comfort. A double-adjustable air suspension seat and the joystick consoles on the left and right sides can be adjusted independently of the seat to match individual operator requirements. A new full-color 7-inch LCD monitor with jog dial provides operators with information and access to functions like auxiliary flow adjustment and automatic activation of 3rd-line hydraulic return.

KubotaNOW telematics come standard on the KX080-5 providing operators with critical information like accumulated hours, fuel level, location and temperatures through the myKubota app. In addition, keyless start comes standard enabling the engine to be started by entering a four-digit passcode on the excavator keypad.

A rear-view camera displays a fish-eye view of the rear of the KX080-5 on the 7-inch LCD monitor while reversing. LED work lights with a turn-off delay allow the lights to remain on for up to two minutes after the engine is turned off so the operator can exit the machine and worksite under full illumination.

The KX080-5 will be available at authorized Kubota dealerships within the first quarter of 2024.