Kubota new SZ Series commercial stand-on mowers now available

Kubota Tractor has released its new SZ Series commercial stand-on mowers.

The four new models include the SZ19NC-36-2 with a 36-inch cutting deck, SZ22NC-48-2 with a 48-inch cutting deck, SZ26NC-52-2 with a 52-in cutting deck and the SZ26NC-61-2 with a 61-inch cutting deck. Improvements to the SZ Series deliver adjustable cutting deck baffles, enhanced serviceability and increased tire performance.

“The updates to the SZ Series provide landscapers the ability to dial in their mower’s performance to best suit their job site’s conditions, while simultaneously making the equipment more durable and easier to service,” said Tom Vachal, Kubota senior turf product manager. “The next generation of SZ Series mowers are a result of Kubota’s commitment to delivering the best possible purpose-built products to commercial landscapers.”

The new “-2” models will replace the first-generation models in Kubota’s SZ Series line of stand-on mowers. The new models maintain the same horsepower and deck size configurations as previous models, but one of the most notable upgrades to the SZ Series is the inclusion of adjustable cutting deck baffles to the SZ22NC-48-2, SZ26NC-52-2 and the SZ26NC-61-2 models. According to the company, the new adjustable baffles allow operators to adjust the air intake of the cutting deck, which affects the quality of the cut and how well the clippings are directed into the bag, out the discharge chute or onto the ground as mulch.

The new models also feature 23-inch Zero T tires. The tires are equipped with a tread pattern that provides a great balance between handling, grip and reduced turf impact. The company also said the serviceability of the SZ series will be simpler by making key areas of the cutting deck easier to access during service. The new models also repositioned the hydraulic fluid reservoir inside the body of the mower, helping protect the system and reduce potential leak points, further improving serviceability and reducing equipment downtime.

All the Kubota SZ Series mowers are equipped with Kawasaki FX and FT electronic fuel injection (EFI) commercial engines and hydro-gear transmissions. The SZ Series features a low center of gravity for travel speeds of up to 11 mph, depending on the model. Models also include adjustable controls, an ergonomic cushion pad and large operator stations.

The new SZ-2 models will replace the original line of Kubota SZ mowers and are currently available at Kubota dealerships nationwide.